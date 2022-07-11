StockNews.com Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.56.

BIIB opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $372.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

