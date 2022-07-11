StockNews.com Lowers Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INGN. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.
Shares of INGN stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Inogen has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.35.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About Inogen (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
