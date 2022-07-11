StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.
NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $7.90. 151,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $65.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $109,566,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,125 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $51,661,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
