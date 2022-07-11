StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $7.90. 151,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $109,566,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,125 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $51,661,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

