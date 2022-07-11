Stratos (STOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $413,676.00

Stratos (STOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Stratos has a market cap of $3.89 million and $413,676.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratos has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033212 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

