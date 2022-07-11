Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 182,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,967,762 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,772,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

