Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Hits $866,840.30

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $866,840.30 and $8,393.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00639042 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,815,922 coins and its circulating supply is 46,115,922 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.