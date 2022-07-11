Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $4.59

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.37. Super Group shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 1,638 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

