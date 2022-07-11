Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock worth $2,650,953. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 200.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,288,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $303,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.