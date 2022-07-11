SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $498.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $9.70 on Monday, hitting $408.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,449. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.