TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.10 ($14.69) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG traded down €0.66 ($0.69) on Monday, hitting €10.18 ($10.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €10.31 ($10.74) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($30.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.