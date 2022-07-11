Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

