Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.92.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$392.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

