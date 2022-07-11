Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 600,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,128,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

