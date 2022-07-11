Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.63

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 103017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)
