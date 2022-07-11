Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.63

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 103017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

