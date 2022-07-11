Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 760,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,991. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $41,758.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,509,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,073,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 289,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,113 in the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

