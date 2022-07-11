Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.64).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.84. The stock has a market cap of £44.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56.

In other news, insider Bruce Weatherill bought 94,540 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £58,614.80 ($69,713.13).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

