Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) versus Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Financial Comparison

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaman has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terran Orbital and Kaman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Kaman $708.99 million 1.18 $43.68 million $1.42 21.07

Kaman has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Kaman 5.71% 6.37% 4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Terran Orbital and Kaman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kaman 0 0 2 0 3.00

Terran Orbital currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 182.57%. Kaman has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Terran Orbital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts. The Precision Products segment provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; undertakes subcontract helicopter works; restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports heavy lift K-MAX manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned aerial system, and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system. The Structures segment offers metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts; and medical imaging solutions. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Kaman Corporation was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

