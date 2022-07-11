Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Tesla by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $758.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $785.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $877.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

