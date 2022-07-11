The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Up 1.2%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 83 ($0.99). Approximately 24,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 33,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.98).

The firm has a market cap of £30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.34.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

