The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €59.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($85.42) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €42.92 ($44.70) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €39.33 ($40.96) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($72.42). The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

