The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €129.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($134.38) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($123.96) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €107.95 ($112.45) on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($76.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.88.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

