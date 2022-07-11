The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,653,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

