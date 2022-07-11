The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

