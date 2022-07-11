The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

