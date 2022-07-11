The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $89.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18.
In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
