Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCBX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

TCBX stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 680.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 161.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.