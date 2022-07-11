Thorstarter Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $53,671.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00116861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

