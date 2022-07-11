Threadgill Financial LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises about 1.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

