Threadgill Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

