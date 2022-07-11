Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 177 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

