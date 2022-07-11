Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 212 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.61. 13,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.