Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $57,440.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TLYS stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $229.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.