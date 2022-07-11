Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.30. 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 563,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $892.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

