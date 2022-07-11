Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The firm has a market cap of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

