Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
