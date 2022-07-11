Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar purchased 1,165,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

