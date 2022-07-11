TitanSwap Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $65.91 million and $3.43 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00006144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,102.66 or 1.00062557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002832 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.