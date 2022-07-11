Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $1.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00119531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

