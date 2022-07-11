Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT Lowered to 400.00 at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 405.00 to 400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.86 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

