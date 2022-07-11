Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT Lowered to 400.00 at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 405.00 to 400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.86 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.06.
