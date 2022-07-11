Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.25) to GBX 319 ($3.86) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.75.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Trainline has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

