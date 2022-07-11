Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

