TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 273,843 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransAlta by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 139,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 626.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 258,176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $23,860,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.