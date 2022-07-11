Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Shares Up 0.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.33. 60,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 166,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:TRIL)
