TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires 93,384 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 7.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after buying an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

