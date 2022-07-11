TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,510,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.