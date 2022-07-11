TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 51,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.32 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

