TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $257,000 Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

PLBY Group stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

