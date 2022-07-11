TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 643 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

