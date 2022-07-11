Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $47.30. 80,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,735. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

