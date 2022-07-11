Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TWIN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

