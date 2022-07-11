Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TWIN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.