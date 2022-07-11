Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €20.50 ($21.35) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:UN01 traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €10.92 ($11.38). 1,795,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12 month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.83. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

